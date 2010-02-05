LONDON: It seems the Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson saga may have a new chapter as the two were spotted together recently.

Thesun.co.uk reports that they spent an evening in each others company at Teddy's night club in Los Angeles.

It was a couple of weeks ago that Lohan appeared to have finally got over her former lover. But old habits die hard, as it looks like the duo may yet have more fire in their fiery relationship.