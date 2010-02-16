Charlie Sheen not heading to rehab

LONDON: Actor Charlie Sheen has rubbished reports that he's heading to rehabilitation centre in the wake of his Christmas bust-up with wife Brooke Mueller.

The couple is giving a second chance to their rocky marriage following the ugly spat, which left Sheen facing criminal charges.

Mueller recently spent a week recuperating from an infection and pneumonia at a North Carolina health clinic, while the "Two and a Half Man" star reportedly signed up for outpatient rehab on Feb 10.

However, Access Hollywood reports that Sheen's spokesperson is adamant the actor is not receiving any such treatment.

"Charlie Sheen is not headed for rehab," Daily Star quoted the spokesperson as saying.