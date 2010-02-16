Home Entertainment English

Charlie Sheen not heading to rehab

Charlie Sheen has rubbished reports that he\'s heading to rehabilitation centre in the wake of his bust-up with his wife.

Published: 16th February 2010 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

charliesheen16feb10_L

Charlie Sheen arrives at the Pitkin County Courthouse in Aspen, Colo.(AP)

LONDON: Actor Charlie Sheen has rubbished reports that he's heading to rehabilitation centre in the wake of his Christmas bust-up with wife Brooke Mueller.

The couple is giving a second chance to their rocky marriage following the ugly spat, which left Sheen facing criminal charges.

Mueller recently spent a week recuperating from an infection and pneumonia at a North Carolina health clinic, while the &quot;Two and a Half Man&quot; star reportedly signed up for outpatient rehab on Feb 10.

However, Access Hollywood reports that Sheen's spokesperson is adamant the actor is not receiving any such treatment.

&quot;Charlie Sheen is not headed for rehab,&quot; Daily Star quoted the spokesperson as saying.

