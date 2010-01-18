LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock has won the Golden Globe for best actress for her role in the movie "The Blind Side".

Directed by John Lee Hancock, and based on the 2006 book "The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game" by Michael Lewis, "The Blind Side" also stars Tim McGraw, Quinton Aaron and Kathy Bates.

Wearing a purple off-shoulder gown, Bullock received the award from Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke here Sunday night.

Others nominated in the category were Emily Blunt for "The Young Victoria", Helen Mirren for "The Last Station", Carey Mulligan for "An Education" and Gabourey Sidibe for "Precious".