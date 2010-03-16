British pop singer Lady Gaga sent out health problem signals once again when she was unable to dance and almost fainted at a concert in Auckland.

The singer slid to the floor and remained on her back for most of the song, reported thesun.co.uk.

According to family and friends, this does not come as a surprise as Gaga has been slogging away non-stop for the past 18 months, touring the world. In the past two weeks alone, she has been all over Britain, Australia and New Zealand, as also New York.

It's not the first time the singer's busy schedule has got the better of her. She burst into tears before the launch of her tour in Manchester and had to postpone her US dates after passing out backstage due to exhaustion.

