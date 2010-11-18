LOS ANGELES: Actress Eva Longoria has filed for divorce from husband, basketball player Tony Parker, just a few days after her publicist said they are not separating.

The "Desperate Housewives" star filed papers to end her three year marriage citing irreconcilable differences in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday. She has also requested that her maiden name Eva Jacqueline Longoria to be restored.

"It is with great sadness that after seven years together, Tony and I have decided to divorce. We love each other deeply and pray for each other's happiness," usmagazine.com quoted her as saying in a statement.

The divorce comes after reports that Tony has been exchanging personal texts with a mutual female friend for nearly a year.

The couple famously tied the knot in a $1.5 million wedding at a 17th century castle in Paris in July 2007 in presence of her co-stars Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman.