LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Ben Affleck admits he is embarrassed by the first short film he directed, saying it looks as if it was made by someone with "no promise".

"It's horrible. It's atrocious. I knew I wanted to be a director, and I did a couple of short films, and this is the only one that haunts me. I'm not proud of it," he was quoted as saying.

"It looks like it was made by someone who has no prospects, no promise," he said.

Affleck shot ‘I Killed My Lesbian Wife’, ‘Hung Her on a Meat Hook’, and ‘Now I Have a Three-Picture Deal’ With Disney way back in 1993 but is still haunted by the awful 13-minute film.