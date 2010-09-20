LOS ANGELES: Troubled actress Lindsay Lohan has admitted that she failed her recent drug test and that she is ready to face the consequences, which could take her back to jail.

"Regrettably, I did in fact fail my most recent drug test and if I am asked...I am prepared to appear before judge Elden S. Fox next week as a result," Lohan said in a series of posts on her microblogging site.

"Substance abuse is a disease, which unfortunately doesn't go away over night. I am working hard to overcome it and I am taking positive steps forward every day. I am testing every single day and doing what I must do to prevent any mishaps in the future.

"This was certainly a setback for me, but I am taking responsibility for my actions and I'm prepared to face the consequences," she wrote.

Lohan is "trying hard" to resolve her personal issues and is hopeful of a full recovery with the help of her loved ones.

"I am so thankful for the support of my fans, loved ones and immediate family who understand that I am trying hard, but also that I am a work in progress, just as anyone else. I am keeping my faith, and I am hopeful....Thank you all," she wrote.

The random tests Lohan is subjected to twice a week are part of her punishment from her time behind bars and in rehab following a probation violation issue earlier this year, stemming from her 2007 DUI arrest.