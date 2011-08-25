LONDON: Supermodel Kate Moss pulled out of a scuba diving course because she's too scared of fish.

The supermodel, who is currently holidaying in the South of France with her husband Jamie Hince and a group of friends, was keen to get her formal qualification in diving while she's there but her fear of fish put an end to that.

"Kate has been snorkelling before and dived a bit. She was keen to get a formal qualification, did some of the classroom-based stuff and was really getting in to it. But then she got convinced she was going to bump into a giant, scary fish - possibly a shark - and began to get nervous," femalefirst.co.uk quoted a friend as saying.

"When a school of tropical fish swam past, Kate got a bit terrified by one of the bigger, grey ones, Pals were calling her 'Skate Moss' all afternoon, joking she'd stumbled across a giant skate,"the source added.