Actress Jennifer Aniston is reportedly dating actor Justin Theroux, as the pair were seen dining together in West Hollywood on May 18.

"Jen and Justin have recently started dating. They've known each other for a while, but they're more than friends now. They're cautious - they're both taking it slowly," contactmusic.com quoted a source as saying.

Aniston, who previously dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, enjoyed a romantic dinner date with Theroux at the Sunset Towers Tower Bar in West Hollywood, and it is said the couple have been getting to know each other "for a while".

The couple arrived at the restaurant separately and enjoyed a three-hour dinner, but left via an underground car parking in a chauffeur-driven car which took them both back to Jennifer's Beverly Hills mansion.