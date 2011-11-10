LOS ANGELES: Late pop legend Michael Jackson's deathbed will be auctioned next month.

The king-size bed where the late singer took his final breath is one of the items up for auction from his rented Los Angeles home, located in the city's Beverly Hills area where Michael had lived since 2008.

The auction will happen Dec 17 in Los Angeles

The 50-year-old died June 25, 2009 when he was preparing for his comeback series of 50 sold-out London concerts.

The auctions will also sell various artworks, antiques and furnishings from the house.

"We want to preserve the history of these items," dailymail.co.uk quoted Darren Julien, president of Julien's Auctions, as saying.