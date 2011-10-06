LOS ANGELES: Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey has been named Hollywood's highest earning woman by Forbes magazine.

Winfrey topped the list with estimated earnings of $290 million. Singer Lady Gaga came second with $90 million, reports Contactmusic.com.

The third position went to reality TV star Bethenny Frankel with $55 million. The fourth place was tied between supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres and Judge Judy Sheindlin with earnings of $45 million each.