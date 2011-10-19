When The Simpsons were coming to India, the trailer had Apu, a central character in the show, popping up on the screen, nodding his head. Apparently, most Americans believe that Indians nod their heads more than required, speaking in the most stereotypical accent.

This led to outrage among Asian media experts, but it all eventually blew away. With Slumdog Millionaire being so successful in the mainstream media, there was a sudden influx of Indian characters into popular American sitcoms and dramas, and the revival of various shelved shows (those that had to do with Indians) were seen. It is amazing that Indians or American-Indians, rather, are making a mark for themselves among Hollywood biggies, but it is hard not to notice the constant stereotyping and often subtle tones of racism.

In the popular sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, two of the main characters Rajesh Koothrappali aka Raj and Bernadette break into an impromptu fantasy Bollywood number, You are my heart, my universe..., complete with backup dancers, bright pink props and a cheesy BGM. In The Simpsons, Apu is portrayed as an illegal immigrant who has had an arranged marriage and has a number of children. And of course, he is seen running a 7/11 store, one of the oldest and most popular stereotypes associated with Indians and Middle-Easterners. “Apu is also shown as someone who always cheats his customers and inflates the prices in the store,” says Abu Bakkar, a huge fan of The Simpsons. He adds, “They usually cover-up such racist comments and stereotypes with humour, but I guess that’s what audiences want.”

In the hit NBC show Heroes, Mohinder Suresh, with a troubled past, is a genetics professor. “Americans seem to think that all Indians are smart and cheap, Arabs are terrorists and the Chinese are weird,” says Sahaf Mohamed. Kal Penn, one of the earliest Indian entrants into Hollywood, did leave the popular drama series House for better opportunities, but he is back with the popular How I Met your Mother, in a cameo role (that is, assuming that he doesn’t end up dating one of the lead characters Robin). It is proof enough that Indian characters have evolved from the roles of janitors, housekeepers and store owners into more prominent and appreciable roles, but American show fans in the city believe that it is only opportunity for more racist and stereotypical jokes within the show. “I would even blame Russel Peters for the stereotyping,” says Sahaf. Bad drivers, rocket scientists, big families, funny accents and body language are some of the most commonly associated stereotypes with Indians and with a host of shows that vary from Tina Fey’s 30 Rock, Chuck, The Office to 90210 and Outsourced, based on the call centre lives of Indian employees, it seems the stereotypical syndrome doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Abu reasons, “Indian actors should outrightly refuse to play such stereotypical roles. It is not like they won’t get other roles to play.” Amen to that!