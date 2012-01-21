Actress Angelina Jolie is reportedly pregnant with another child with partner Brad Pitt.

The 35-year-old and Pitt, 48, are already biological parents to Shiloh, five, and three-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. They also have adopted children Maddox, 10, Pax, eight, and Zahara, six.

"It's not something she wants to officially announce but she's at a point where she is telling a select group of people. Angelina is really savouring every moment. She's having a tough time with morning sickness, but says it's all worth it," mirror.co.uk quoted a source as saying.

According to reports, Jolie has already started decorating a room for the new arrival.

"Angelina has cleared out her bedroom and redone it in white. She wants it to have a Zen-like feeling because she believes in the mind-body connection and wants her mind at peace," the source added.