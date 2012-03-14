Clint Eastwood's family on reality show

NEW YORK: Clint Eastwood's family is coming to TV in a new reality show.

The E! Network said Tuesday that ‘Mrs. Eastwood & Company’ will premiere May 20 as a 10-episode series.

The show spotlights Dina Eastwood, who has been married to the Oscar-winning actor-director since 1996. Also on hand are the Eastwoods' 15-year-old daughter, Morgan, as well as 18-year-old Francesca, Clint Eastwood's daughter with actress Frances Fisher.

Rounding out the cast is the all-male, six-member vocal group Overtone, managed by Dina Eastwood.

‘Mrs. Eastwood & Company’ is being filmed in the family's hometown of Carmel, Calif., as well as in Los Angeles.

Clint Eastwood is expected to make guest appearances.