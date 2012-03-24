Actress Julia Roberts finds it pointless to have a complicated beauty routine, and feels it is love that keeps her glowing and looking young.

The ‘Mirror Mirror’ actress has three children -- seven-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and four-year-old Henry -- with husband Danny Moder. She credits her family with keeping her looking good, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"You've got to keep up with your maintenance, right? It's just happiness and the love of a good man. I think that keeps you. I've got my Prince Charming, I'm good. What makes him charming? That's for me to know and you not to know," said Roberts.

"I only look in the mirror in the morning when I brush my teeth. I just don't put a huge investment in it. I mean, anybody with kids knows there's just not a lot of time," she added.

The 44-year-old said she finds it baffling that people spend too much time, money and attention on trying to look good.

"It's pretty incredible. I think it's exhausting really, but I guess some people have more time to spend on it than would be interesting to me," she told OK! magazine.