Singer Selena Gomez believes that a woman's confidence makes her attractive.



"I think the most attractive thing about a woman, for me, is confidence," Gomez told accesshollywood.com.



The "Magic" singer turned 21 in July.



"So, because I turned 21 this year and a lot of great things have happened for me, that’s the one thing I want to exude," she added.



The singer also said that her newfound confidence has influenced her style and prompted her to style up her look.



"I’ve become a bit more about the red lip and being a little bit more - I like to say confident, as opposed to sexy, even though that’s what I feel. And I feel very comfortable in my skin," she said.



Gomez’s "Stars Dance" tour kicks off in Vancouver next week.