Mickey Rooney takes the stage to make an award presentation at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles. | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Actor Mickey Rooney, a Hollywood legend whose career spanned more than 80 years, has died. He was 93.

Los Angeles Police Commander Andrew Smith said that Rooney was with his family when he died Sunday at his North Hollywood home.

Smith said police took a report but indicated that there was nothing suspicious and it was not a police case and he had no additional details on the circumstances of Rooney's death.

It's likely no one in show business history will ever match Rooney's career for sheer length and variety.

He starred in silent comedy shorts, MGM musicals with Judy Garland, the popular Andy Hardy family films, an Emmy-winning TV drama and a Broadway smash, "Sugar Babies." He was nominated for Oscars four times and won two special Oscars.

He was also known for his colorful private life that included eight marriages.