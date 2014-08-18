LONDON: Music mogul Simon Cowell has predicted that pop band One Direction will break up eventually to pursue solo careers.

The band consisting of Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson was formed in 2010 and Cowell was the mastermind behind it after putting them together on "The X Factor" Britain.

And he says while he thinks they will make two more albums as a group, their future isn't certain after those records have been released, reports contactmusic.com.

"Bands don't stay together forever. I think they will make at least two more albums together and they are in the middle of one right now," he said.