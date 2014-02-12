Former Iconic Hollywood Child Star Shirley Temple Dead

IANS By

Shirley Temple Black, the iconic Hollywood child star of yesteryears, has died aged 85, media reported Tuesday.



Temple Black died late Monday night of natural causes in her home at Woodside, California, CNN reported citing a statement issued by the actress's publicist Cheryl Kagan.



She was surrounded by family and friends.



Born Shirley Jane Temple April 23, 1928, she began acting at the age of three.



She was first noticed in the 1932 film 'War Babies', and also performed in the Baby Burlesks series of short films.



Her singing, dancing and acting over 18 years had drawn the hearts of millions.



She also had a career as a diplomat.