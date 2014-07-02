LONDON: Pop star Madonna's latest boyfriend, 26-year-old dancer Timon Steffens gels well with her teenager son Rocco.



Madonna, 55, is said to be delighted with the camaraderie that Steffens shares with her 13-year-old son, who doesn't get to spend a lot of time with his father Guy Ritchie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



"I'm sure Madonna loves that Timor has taken Rocco under his wing. He's not a father figure, more like a big brother, which Madonna feels is important - especially as Guy can't always be around," said a source.



"Timor's been giving Rocco dance lessons and taking him on shopping trips and will undoubtedly be helping him navigate all those tricky teen issues he doesn't want to talk to his mum about," the source added.



Madonna is also mother to daughters Lourdes, 17, and Mercy, eight, and another son David, also eight.