LONDON: George Clooney has chastised a British newspaper over an article claiming his fiancee's mother disapproves of the impending marriage for religious reasons.

Clooney said that the claims about his future mother-in-law Baria Alamuddin were untrue and irresponsible.

Clooney and London lawyer Amal Alamuddin announced their engagement in April. Alamuddin comes from a Druze family — adherents of a monotheistic religion based mainly in Lebanon, Syria and Israel.

The Daily Mail cited unnamed sources as saying Amal Alamuddin risked being "cast out of the community" because she was not marrying a Druze man.

Clooney told Wednesday's USA Today that "to exploit religious differences where none exist is at the very least negligent and more appropriately dangerous."

The Daily Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.