NEW DELHI: Actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are known for their action and stunt scenes and the former says he hated the latter for a decade.



“It was straight out war in the 80's between me and Stallone. We were competing with each other on all issues like who has more muscles, who has less body fat, who kills most people on screen, who has the most unique way of killing people on screen and who is getting what pay. I hated him for a decade,” Schwarzenegger said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here Saturday.



“It was in early 90's when we became friends. We were mature enough to say that we have got to stop this and then we had a great time working together,” the 67-year-old actor added.



The actors came together for movies like “Escape Plan” and “The Expendables”.