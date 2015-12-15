MELBOURNE: Leonardo DiCaprio, who will be soon seen in the upcoming thriller ‘The Revenant,' has revealed that he managed escaping death three times.

In a recent interview, the 41-year-old actor revealed that on the first occasion, he came face-to-face with a shark and second time he encountered a flight he took to Russia that almost ended entirely in flames, News.com.au reports.

The ‘Titanic’ actor said, “If a cat has nine lives, I think I’ve used a few.’

Recalling the dangerous time, the actor said third time he had a narrow escape with death during a gutsy tandem skydive. The actor almost fell to his death after his parachute got knotted up.

DiCaprio’s upcoming thriller drama, starring Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson and Paul Anderson, will hit the US theaters on December 25, 2015.