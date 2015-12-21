LOS ANGELES: Ahead of its India release, which is slated for Christmas Day, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, the seventh episode of the "Star Wars" series, shattered numerous records around the world in its box office debut this weekend, ushering in a new era for the marquee franchise.



Director J.J. Abrams' reboot launched to an estimated $238 million in North America, 14 percent ahead of the "Jurassic World", which debuted at $208.8 million this summer, reports thehollywoodreporter.com.



Globally, "The Force Awakens" landed at $517 million after opening to $279 million abroad.



If final weekend numbers are even better, the film has a shot at matching or eclipsing "Jurassic World", which garnered a whopping $524.9 million worldwide.



"I would argue the two-year marketing campaign for 'Star Wars: the Force Awakens' was flawless in its execution," said Disney distribution chief Dave Hollis.



"They tailored the campaign to every geography around the world, and did it in a way that still preserved some of the mystery of the film while not leaving a single stone unturned."



"The Force Awakens" is only the third movie in history to open at over $200 million, besides its immediate rival "Jurassic World" and "The Avengers".



It is also the first movie to cross $100 million in one day in North America. "The Force Awakens" cracked the $100 million mark less than 24 hours after it started rolling out in theatres on December 17.



The film hit $250 million in worldwide ticket sales in only three days after beginning its rollout overseas on Wednesday, thus becoming the fastest movie to cross $200 million globally.



"The Force Awakens" scored the biggest opening weekend in key markets including Britain ($48.9 million, four-day), Germany ($27.3 million), Australia ($18.9 million) and Russia ($12.3 million).



It debuted at No.1 in every market except for South Korea and Vietnam.