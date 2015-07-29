WASHINGTON DC: Late Bobbi Kristina’s history of falling asleep in bath tub can act as a window for Nick Gordon, as recent claims reveal that Kristina even fell asleep drunk in bathtub the day before her mother died.

Law enforcement sources have revealed that the 22-year-old TV personality was partying with her mother Whitney Houston at the Beverly Hilton bar a night before the music legend’s death, where she fell asleep drunk in a tub with water flowing all over her room, reported TMZ.com.

It is being said Gordon’s attorney Jose Baez intends to use the information to convince prosecutors that the basketball player wasn’t responsible for Kristina’s condition when she was found unconscious in January as she might have consumed too many drugs and might have done the same thing she did at the back then.