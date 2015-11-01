WASHINGTON: Ariana Grande remained impervious when someone from the audience threw a phone at her and handled it like a pro.

During an interview, the 22 –year-old singer was answering a question when suddenly a phone was thrown behind her at the iHeartRadio Theater in California, E!Online reports.

The'Break Free' singer said, “Did someone throw a phone at me? "Did someone just throw a phone on stage? That's so dangerous. What if your screen cracked?.”

Responding like a pro, the ‘Problem’ hit-maker asked the crowd while holding the device, “Whose is this? Is this yours" "Be careful. Take your phone back.”

Notably, Grande enthralled everyone with her performance on her new single ‘Focus’ in California.