Jessica Alba Calls Honest Company Lawsuit 'Baseless'

WASHINGTON: Hitting back at the 5 million dollar lawsuit against her brand ‘The Honest Company,’ Jessica Alba has claimed that all her natural products are “safe and effective”.

In a recent statement, the 34-year-old actress, who faced lawsuit filed by Jonathan D. Rubin, said that she started the company to produce harmless and effective products not just for her children, but for other families as well, Contactmusic reports.

The ‘Sin City’ actress further said that the allegations against her company are “baseless and without merit.”

Earlier in August, Alba acknowledged that there were some issues with the sunscreen and announced that they had gone through extensive third-party testing in accordance with government regulations and their sunscreen lotion passed all SPF 30 testing requirements.