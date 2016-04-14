WASHINGTON: The May issue of GQ will surely bring up a new Selena Gomez out of her Disney princess past.

Adding some serious heat to the pages of GQ, the 23-year-old singer will seen topless in a photo, with her arm placed ever-so-carefully in front of her chest and giving an innocent stare to the camera flaunting her bare-back and a tattoo on it, reports E! Online.

Each of her snaps for the magazine gives a rustic tone, taking on the country feel of the location and yet adding a twist of sex appeal through Gomez’s skin-baring ensembles.

From posing in an off-the-shoulder ruffled crop top to a high-waisted swimsuit, the ‘Goof for you’ crooner certainly was bold enough to show off her curves and prove herself to be a grown up sexy woman.