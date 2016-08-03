Will Smith refused to allow Margot Robbie tattoo him

IANS By

LOS ANEGELES: Actor Will Smith refused to let his "Suicide Squard" co-star Margot Robbie tattoo him.



Robbie showed up on the set of "Suicide Squad" with a tattoo gun and offered to ink her co-stars, including Smith and Cara Delevingne, but he was not impressed.



"I'm a grown-a** man. Margot comes bounding into work with all of her 24-year-old glory like, 'Guys! Guys! I got a tattoo gun! I got a tattoo gun! We're all getting tattoos!' I was like, 'No, we're not'," Smith told etonline.com.



Robbie said her tattoo skills leave a lot to be desired.



"Picture what a four-year-old would draw and stick it on your fridge. That's kind of one of my tattoos," she said.