It's easy to become famous now: Madonna

LOS ANGELES: Singer Madonna feels that pop stars are able to become famous quicker nowadays because of social media.



"I was already famous before social media, so for me fame isn't the burden. Fame is the manifestation or the by-product of my work, and that was two decades before social media," she said.



"Now to me, the burden is people are more focused on fame than actually doing the work or being an artist. Now it's easy to become famous. What isn't easy is to develop and grow as an artist without being distracted or consumed with fame."



The 58-year-old singer said she considers herself more of an artiste than a "pop act" because she is dedicated to making sure her work is "revolutionary" for her fans, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



"I don't consider myself a pop act, I consider myself an artiste. And it's an artiste's responsibility to be revolutionary in our work. It's our responsibility, our duty and our privilege," Madonna told Love magazine.