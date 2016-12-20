Home Entertainment English

Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth fuel romance rumours

Looks like Bella Thorne has her eyes set on a new guy, none other than Charlie Puth.

Published: 20th December 2016 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2016 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bella Thorne | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Looks like Bella Thorne has her eyes set on a new guy, none other than Charlie Puth.

The 19-year-old actress was recently spotted on a beachside stroll with the Grammy nominee as the two walked hand in hand and at one point, leant into each other for a smooch on the Miami beach, reports E! Online.

The ‘The Duff’ actress sported a white crop top, jean shorts embellished with patches and knee-high black boots while the 25-year-old ‘Marvin Gaye’ singer stuck to a simple pair of black shorts and a t-shirt hanging around his neck.

A night earlier, the duo found each other again at the finale show for the 2016 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. 
The pair smiled on the step-and-repeat together while Puth embraced the red-headed star with his arm around her shoulder.

It wasn't too long ago that Thorne was in the midst of a hot and heavy romance with ‘Teen Wolf’ star Tyler Posey. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp