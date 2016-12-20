Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth fuel romance rumours

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Looks like Bella Thorne has her eyes set on a new guy, none other than Charlie Puth.

The 19-year-old actress was recently spotted on a beachside stroll with the Grammy nominee as the two walked hand in hand and at one point, leant into each other for a smooch on the Miami beach, reports E! Online.

The ‘The Duff’ actress sported a white crop top, jean shorts embellished with patches and knee-high black boots while the 25-year-old ‘Marvin Gaye’ singer stuck to a simple pair of black shorts and a t-shirt hanging around his neck.

A night earlier, the duo found each other again at the finale show for the 2016 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

The pair smiled on the step-and-repeat together while Puth embraced the red-headed star with his arm around her shoulder.

It wasn't too long ago that Thorne was in the midst of a hot and heavy romance with ‘Teen Wolf’ star Tyler Posey.