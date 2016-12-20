Home Entertainment English

Reese Witherspoon has ‘new appreciation’ for Taylor Swift

Reese Witherspoon sang Taylor Swift’s song ‘Shake It Off’ for her upcoming animated film.

Published: 20th December 2016

Reese Witherspoon

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Reese Witherspoon, who sang Taylor Swift’s hit song ‘Shake It Off’ for her upcoming animated film ‘Sing’, recently admitted that she has a whole new respect for the singer regarding how hard it was to pull off the chords.

While talking about singing on ‘The Today Show’, the 40-year-old academy award-winning actress said, “Country music is much easier for me. Singing Taylor‘s song ‘Shake It Off’ was really hard.”

“I happened to run into her while I was making the movie and I was like, ‘I have a new appreciation for how hard you work.’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, I work really hard,’” she shared.

Witherspoon lent her singing voice to Rosita, a talented pig in the much awaited movie that features more than 65 hit songs.

Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, the movie stars Mathew McConaughey as Buster Moon, a dapper koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times.

Produced by Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy, ‘Sing’ releases in India on December 30, 2016.

