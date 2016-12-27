Home Entertainment English

'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher passes away at age 60 

Days after suffering a massive heart attack on a transatlantic flight, Hollywood star Carrie Fisher has passed away. 

Published: 27th December 2016 11:53 PM

Carrie Fisher (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars," has died. She was 60.

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m PST. Lourd said her mother was "loved by the word and she will be missed profoundly."

Actor Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, expressed his condolences.

 

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles.

Peter Mayhew, the actor who plays Chewbacca in Star Wars also tweeted out expressing his sorrow for her condition. 

 

She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit "Shampoo" and was also an accomplished author who detailed her experiences with addiction and mental illness in several best-selling books. Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

