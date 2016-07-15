LOS ANGELES: Actress Kristen Stewart believed that filmmaker Woody Allen hated her.



The 26-year-old worked with Allen on “Cafe Society” and initially thought he "regretted" casting her, making her determined to prove herself on set, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



"I thought, 'He hates me! He absolutely is regretting his decision.' But then I was like, 'I'm going to prove to this little dude that I can absolutely do this',” Stewart said.



The 80-year-old director also criticised the “Twilight” actress for her looks and said she wasn't pretty enough.



"That first day, he would come up to me and say things like, 'You look terrible. You're supposed to be pretty.' "



But the “Snow White and the Huntsman” actress says that she wasn't offended as she thinks it was a test used by the director to see if she was "cool".



"It's not personal, and he's not trying to offend. He's not the type of person who likes actors who are totally up their own asses and have massive egos. I feel like it was almost a tool for him to go, 'If they can take it, they're cool. And if they can't, then f**k it,” she said.