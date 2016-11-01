Mick Jagger takes up aerial yoga

LOS ANGELES: At 73, singer Mick Jagger reportedly taken up gruelling anti-gravity aerial yoga to keep himself in shape for The Rolling Stones gigs.
Jagger undergoes regular sessions of the tough acrobatic practice -- which sees him strung up in a hammock six feet in the air, performing tricky exercises using his own bodyweight -- in order to stay slim, according to dailymail.co.uk.
Campos, a anti-gravity yoga teacher-trainer, says it's a beneficial exercise.
"There are numerous benefits from practicing anti-gravity aerial yoga, most notably that it increases both muscular flexibility and joint mobility, and is particularly helpful in strengthening the core.
"It also offers muscular tension release through decompression and hydration of the vertebral discs within the spinal column. This allows for more space for the nerves within the spinal cord, which can ease pain and effectively help elongate the spine," Campos added.
Jagger also performs ballet, weight-training, pilates, jogging and dynamic stretching, to ensure that he maintains maximum flexibility.
