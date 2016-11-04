Gal Gadot as Wonder women.(Screengrab from the trailer of wonder woman)

WASHINGTON: A new trailer for the upcoming ‘Wonder Woman’ will make you want to press that replay button over and over.

Set in the First World War, the fresh trailer for Gal Gadot’s first solo venture as Diana Prince shows Wonder Woman teaming up with fighter pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) to fight “the war that ends all wars”.

Diana narrates her story of how she “used to want to save the world” but learnt of its darkness “the hard way”.

“It’s a sacred duty to defend the world, and it’s what I’m going to do,” says Prince in the trailer.

Then the couple ventures through war zones and official meetings, concerning the war where she is seen saving Trevor from bullets and assassins true to her words “I cannot stand by while innocent lives are lost.”

Robin Wright is also seen as General Antiope and Prince’s aunt.



The Patty Jenkins directed movie is slated to release on June 2, 2017.