WASHINGTON: American actor Rami Malek, best known for his role in television series ‘Mr. Robot’, will now play Freddie Mercury, the frontman of British band ‘Queen’ in an upcoming biopic.

The 35-year-old actor will soon be starring on the big screen as none other than Mercury in the upcoming film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, reports E! Online.

This news comes amid earlier speculation that the Emmy Award-winning actor Rami Malek was in talks to play the late musician.

Film director Bryan Singer seemingly confirmed the exciting casting news on Instagram where he posted a cover art of the band and wrote, “Looking forward to @ramimalek playing #freddie.”

Reportedly, ‘GK films’, ‘New Regency’ and ‘Fox’ are all joining forces to bring the life of the beloved singer to theaters and ‘The Theory of Everything’s screenwriter Anthony McCarten, is said to have written the script.