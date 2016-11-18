Home Entertainment English

Uninvited bat interrupts Adele’s speech at Mexico concert

She noticed the mammal and went about the stage running.

Published: 18th November 2016 11:57 AM

Adele_AP

Adele. |AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A large uninvited bat literally crashed Adele’s concert in Mexico while she hilariously freaked out in the middle of a thank you speech.

The 28-year-old songstress was performing at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes when she noticed a large, black, uninvited bat flying above the audience, reports HollywoodLife.com.

The ‘Hello’ singer was in the middle of a speech when she noticed the nocturnal creature flapping around, and immediately freaked out.

“Oh my god there’s a f**cking bat,” she yelled, “Welcome to Mexico! I’m happy to be here but f**cking mad Jesus Christ!”

Before she noticed the mammal and went about the stage running, the English beauty was gracefully thanking her fans for welcoming her to the country.

Offstage, however, the mother-of-one lives a much more relaxed life with her longterm boyfriend Simon Konecki and four-year-old son Angelo James Konecki.

