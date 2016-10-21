Benedict Cumberbatch is intrigued by psychedelic '60s

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch says he is fascinated by the experimental drugs of the 1960s and that is the reason why he took up the role of 'Doctor Strange'.



The 40-year-old actor stars as the titular character in Marvel's upcoming "Doctor Strange" film and it's the spiritualism of that era which interested him, reported Female First.



"I was intrigued by all of this. The experimental drugs, cults, psychedelics, spiritualism. Back then, people used those ideas to explore stuff they didn't understand. It was a form of bargaining. Now, we know a lot more," Cumberbatch said.



The British actor said it is the perfect time for him to take up such roles as he is not rational at all now and is constantly trying to understand things in the universe.



"I'm not rational at all. I hit walls trying to understand things in the universe. Things on a molecular level, or circadian rhythms. Those are fascinating, they're hard-wired into us.



"Every form of life has a circadian rhythm, from a cellular fungus to a human, to regulate our body clock. I think there's spirituality in science, there's wonder in logic, and the world just gets bizarre the more you think about it.