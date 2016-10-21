Home Entertainment English

Benedict Cumberbatch is intrigued by psychedelic '60s

It was a form of bargaining.

Published: 21st October 2016 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2016 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

DrStrange

Director Scott Derrickson, Tilda Swinton, Benedict Cumberbatch and producer Kevin Feige at the premiere of the movie 'Dr. Strange'. | AP

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch says he is fascinated by the experimental drugs of the 1960s and that is the reason why he took up the role of 'Doctor Strange'. 

The 40-year-old actor stars as the titular character in Marvel's upcoming "Doctor Strange" film and it's the spiritualism of that era which interested him, reported Female First.


"I was intrigued by all of this. The experimental drugs, cults, psychedelics, spiritualism. Back then, people used those ideas to explore stuff they didn't understand. It was a form of bargaining. Now, we know a lot more," Cumberbatch said. 

The British actor said it is the perfect time for him to take up such roles as he is not rational at all now and is constantly trying to understand things in the universe. 

"I'm not rational at all. I hit walls trying to understand things in the universe. Things on a molecular level, or circadian rhythms. Those are fascinating, they're hard-wired into us. 

"Every form of life has a circadian rhythm, from a cellular fungus to a human, to regulate our body clock. I think there's spirituality in science, there's wonder in logic, and the world just gets bizarre the more you think about it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp