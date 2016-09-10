Ticket prices for Coldplay's Indian gig leave 'desi' fans cold

IANS By

NEW DELHI: Rs 25,000 and more -- these reported ticket prices of a rumoured Coldplay gig in Mumbai later this year, have sent the globally popular band's Indian fans in a tizzy.



An official confirmation is yet to emerge on a much-awaited, but rumoured Coldplay gig. But a news report on Friday claimed the tickets for the concert will range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 500,000.



The social world was buzzing with reactions. Fans said they were 'Coldplayed'. Some even took potshots at the exorbitant prices by questioning "are they eradicating poverty or creating it?"



Social media users even gave the issue a political angle by asking Prime Minster Narendra Modi whether these are the "acche din" (better days) he had promised.



One user wrote: "Coldplay concert's ticket is 25k in India. Well that was much cold by them for their fans. Well coldplayed".



Another user posted "For 25k I could get Baba Sehgal and Style Bhai to come perform in my bathroom".



"I am a big fan of Coldplay, but the concert ticket price is 25K. Is this acche din Narendra Modi ji," posted another user.



There were more.



"Surely this Coldplay concert is being organised by Income Tax Dept. as part of black money repatriation?", "I've been buying music legally from iTunes for 15 bucks a song and now I have to pay 25k to see Coldplay? Ye hai achche din? Narendra Modi", "Coldplay in Mumbai tickets for 25k? So first they ensure you're broke, and then they try to Fix You?".



While there were people who were tripping over the high prices of the ticket, there were loyal fans of the band who were mulling about selling their organs for the same, and some had other plans in mind.



However, they have some bizarre demands too.



Some users wrote: "25K ticket price for Coldplay. I have till Nov 19 to fasao some girl working at this event management company for free pass. Only option", "Feeling sorry for all those people who sold kidney to buy iPhone and now have to sell iPhone to buy Coldplay tickets", "I'll pay 25 k for #coldplay concert if Chris Martin promises to sing 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi', the whole 14 minute version".



Others just condemned the move and criticized the organisers saying that they are "very cold-hearted people, "please organise one for poor people of Mumbai", "Coldplay's show in Mumbai is supposedly a fundraiser for global poverty while propagating local poverty" and "Coldplay is like the RobinHood. Takes from the rich. Gives to the poor".



The news of the international band comprising Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, coming to India is doing rounds since the beginning of the year. And the many are believing the news after they stunned many with their surprise visit to India and a gig in Delhi last year.



Coldplay's India story took a new turn when more details surfaced saying that the concert will be held in Mumbai on November 19. However, there is no official word on it from any quarter.



The latest news report claimed the show is being put together by the Global Citizen Festival run by Chris Martin and that the official tickets will go live on Book My Show on September 12.



The main aim behind the show as stated in the report that claims that the information is given by a 'well-connected source', is to eradicate extreme poverty from the entire world by 2030.



And it's expected to be a starry event with Jay Z, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone joining in.



The news might not have any verification, but it was enough to create ripple amid music-lovers of the country.