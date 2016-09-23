NEW YORK: Brad Pitt has been reported to the FBI for child abuse after an alleged incident on his private jet, it was claimed last night (Thursday).

According to TMZ, the Hollywood gossip website, it followed a flight from France to Minnesota on Wednesday of last week, when he is alleged to have got drunk before going "wild," screaming and "getting physical."

Witnesses told the site that the plane landed at an unnamed airport around 8pm, where Pitt continued to rant on the tarmac before trying to leave in a fuel truck.

An anonymous third person then called child protection services, according to TMZ.

The report claimed that Pitt and his wife, Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce on Tuesday, had been interviewed by the agency.

Amara Suarez, of Los Angeles child protection services, said: "We have very strict confidentiality rules regarding our children, so are unable to confirm or deny."

Earlier, the LAPD had denied reports that it had opened an investigation into Pitt. A police patrol car seen yesterday morning entering the gated compound where Jolie and Pitt live was a standard patrol, said a police spokesman.

Officer Luis Garcia said: "We have absolutely not initiated anything on Brad Pitt. We don't know where this has come from - maybe hearsay or something - but certainly no complaint has been made to us."

It is now understood that any investigation would not come under the LAPD's jurisdiction. The incident had been referred to the FBI, because it happened mid-air, TMZ said. However, the FBI are not now believed to be pursuing an investigation.

A source close to Pitt told TMZ: "He takes the matter very seriously and says he did not commit any abuse of his children. It's unfortunate that people involved are continuing to present him in the worst possible light."

Jolie and Pitt were together for 12 years, marrying in 2014, and have six children. The actress cited irreconcilable differences in seeking a divorce.

Pitt, 52, was reported to be devastated, and furious at suggestions that she was concerned by his alleged alcohol consumption, marijuana smoking and "anger issues".

Jolie, 41, is said to have been angered by his relationship with Marion Cotillard, the 40-year-old Oscar-winning French actress who is his co-star in the forthcoming film Allied.

Cotillard has a five-year-old son with her partner, French actor Guillaume Canet. On Wednesday she denied any romantic involvement with Pitt and announced that she was pregnant with a second child by Canet.