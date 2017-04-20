I can't talk about it: Winfrey on vacation with the Obamas

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oparah Winfrey was on a vacation with Barack and Michelle Obama, but the celebrity talk show host did not let out any details from the outing.



Winfrey said she cannot talk about her recent trip with two members of the former first family, reported People magazine.



"I can't talk about it, I can't talk about it! What happens on the boat, stays on the boat," Winfrey said.



The Obamas, Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen all gathered on a 450-foot yacht off the coast of Tahiti for the vacation.