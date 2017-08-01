Home Entertainment English

Marlee Matlin can't wait to work with Priyanka Chopra in Quantico

Academy Award winning actress Marlee Matlin has joined the third season of popular American thriller TV series "Quantico" and says she cannot wait to work with actress Priyanka Chopra.

Academy Award winning actress Marlee Matlin. (Photo | Associated Press)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Academy Award winning actress Marlee Matlin has joined the third season of popular American thriller TV series "Quantico" and says she cannot wait to work with actress Priyanka Chopra.

"Can't wait to work with Priyanka Chopra, Johanna E Braddy, Jake Mclaughlin, my old friend Blair Underwood and of course Michael Seitzman," Matlin tweeted on Monday night.

Priyanka on Tuesday welcomed the Oscar-winner and said that she cannot wait to have her on board. 

"Welcome to 'Quantico' Marlee Matlin. We can't wait to have you on board," Priyanka tweeted. 

According to variety.com, Matlin will play Jocelyn Turner, an ex-FBI agent who was known at one time as the best undercover agent in the field until a bomb blew up near her and rendered her deaf. The FBI put her out to pasture, but now she's being brought back to join a special unit with several other returning characters.

Matlin, in real life, is deaf. She is a prominent member of the National Association of the Deaf, and is the only deaf performer to have won the Academy Award for best actress, which she won in 1987 for her first film "Children of a Lesser Go". 

She has also won a Golden Globe and has been nominated for four Emmys.

"Quantico", which introduced Priyanka in the West, is an espionage drama about FBI recruits training at the Quantico base. Along with Matlin, the third season have some casting changes with Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi leaving the show. 

The third season will span 13 episodes.

