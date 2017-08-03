Home Entertainment English

Details of James Bond 25 reportedly revealed

According to reports, Bond will be journeying to Croatia for a film based on the 2001 novel Never Dream of Dying by Raymond Benson.

Published: 03rd August 2017

Daniel Craig as James Bond. (Photo | Eon Productions/Sony Pictures)

By ANI

LONDON: James Bond fans, we have some good news for you.

According to The Mirror, Bond will be journeying to Croatia for a film based on the 2001 novel Never Dream of Dying by Raymond Benson, the author of ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, ‘The World is Not Enough’ and ‘Die Another Day’.

According to sources, Bond scriptwriters feel it could be the perfect follow-up to Spectre. They are hoping to film in Croatia next year.

Other exotic locales the film is expected to traverse include Japan and the south of France, the setting of the novel's opening scene.

The source claims that the film's working title is ‘Shatterhand’ and will see 007 come up against a blind villain.

‘Never Dream of Dying’ sees Bond start a relationship with Tylyn Mignonne, a film star whose husband is connected to The Union, a recurring crime organisation within the 007 novel series.

In the running to replace Sam Mendes as director following Skyfall and Spectre are Yann Demange ('71), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and 'Arrival's Denis Villenueve whose Blade Runner sequel arrives in cinemas this October.

Despite no official confirmation, Christoph Waltz and Dave Bautista are both expected to return as villains while Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q0 and Rory Kinnear are all set to return.

Bond 25 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in November 2019.

