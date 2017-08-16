Home Entertainment English

Anna Faris opens up for first time about split from Chris Pratt

Actress Anna Faris has opened up for the first time about her split from actor Chris Pratt via her Unqualified podcast.

Actress Anna Faris with then husband Chris Pratt.(File | AP)

By IANS

The actress, 40, gave a heartfelt message at the start of her latest episode, thanking listeners for the support she received in the last week since announcing their separation, reports people.com.

"Hey dear listeners, I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I've been receiving, and I truly love you," Faris said in the beginning of the pre-recorded episode.

The actress often opens up on her podcast about her personal life and talked about the upsides of her relationship with Pratt being long-distance sometimes back in May.

She said: "My long-distance relationship with Chris, I wouldn't describe it as that, but we do spend a lot of time apart. But the advantage of that is it makes you so appreciate the time you have together, and you really, really value that.

"And you don't want to waste it fighting, and you know, like, all the minutiae. It's a high price to pay, you know, but it is a benefit. A silver lining."

Faris also commented about the "loneliness" of playing a public character in the last episode before the split.

She said: "I play a character on mom, I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character. There's definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh."

Faris and Pratt announced their separation on their respective social media platforms after eight years of marriage. The former couple's statement asked for privacy in the joint statement for their son Jack.

