Home Entertainment English

Are Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield giving their romance another try?

The former couple fell in love while filming ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ back in 2012.

Published: 19th August 2017 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2017 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Emma Stone, left, and Andrew Garfield (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP).

By ANI

LONDON: They split after a four-year romance, but have always maintained an amicable relationship and now, it is being revealed that love could be in the air once again for Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield.

The former couple, who fell in love while filming ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ back in 2012, is reportedly "growing close once again," The Sun reported.

An insider revealed that the 33-year-old actor’s feelings for Stone never softened and that, the ‘La La Land’ star, who recently dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as the highest-paid actress in the world, has made a number of trips to visit him while he works in London on ‘Angels in America.’

"She has seen the show several times and always goes backstage afterwards to see him. They have even been sneaking out of the back door holding hands,” the source said.
 
The source continued that there is a lot of history between them, but they are both so busy and at the moment, they are just seeing what happens.

It's not the first time the duo has sparked rumours they could re-kindle their romance - in February, they were reported to have “cuddled and held hands” after meeting up at the BAFTAs in London. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andrew Garfield Emma Stone The Amazing Spider-Man

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp