By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Dominic Cooper says the worst thing he has ever been told is that he lost a role to Tom Hiddleston.

When asked by theguardian.com about the worst thing anyone's said to him, Cooper said: "They're offering it to Tom Hiddleston."

He didn't go into details about the role and the project.

Cooper is currently busy with "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again", the sequel to the 2008 musical. The project reunites him with ex-girlfriend and actress Amanda Seyfried.