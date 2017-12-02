Home Entertainment English

Kate Winslet finally fixes the tragic ‘Titanic’ ending

Attempting to compensate for Jack’s death, Winslet and Steven Colbert reenacted the scene on the Late Show, using Colbert’s desk as the door.

Published: 02nd December 2017 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2017 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kate Winslet and Stephen Colbert reenacts Titanic. | YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kate Winslet and Stephen Colbert did exactly what fans have been asking for last 20 years – fix the tragic ending of ‘Titanic’.

In honor of Titanic’s 20th anniversary, Kate Winslet revisited her time on The Ship of Dreams with Stephen Colbert on the Late Show.

The occasion prompted host Stephen Colbert to ask a series of lightening-round questions about the beloved 1997 movie.

The actress also explained that she and her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, improvised their iconic love scene in the film. 

“I don't think it was scripted. I think we came up with it on the day. I did get quite sweaty in the car,” Winslet explained, adding that she and DiCaprio were “spritzed down” to make them appear sweaty.

Although it was rumored that she got pneumonia after filming scenes in the water, Winslet clarified that she actually got hypothermia.

“You were really cold?” Colbert asked surprised of the actress's statement. “Yes, I was really f**ing cold!” Winslet yelled.

In the film, Winslet’s Rose famously tells Jack “I’ll never let go,” something Colbert was quick to argue that she did in fact do, in letting go of his hand after he passed away.

“I agree. I lie. I fully lie. I hold my hand up and I let him go. Plus, he should have just tried harder to get on that door,” Winslet joked.

But then came the moment fans have been waiting for a long-long time.

Attempting to compensate for Jack’s death, Winslet and Colbert reenacted the scene, using Colbert’s desk as the door.

“Promise me, you’ll let me get up on that door with you,” Colbert told Winslet, as she holds his hands.

“Come on darling! There’s room for two!” Winslet shouted, as she and Colbert maneuver on the desk so both of them can lay on it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kate Winslet Titanic Jack and Rose Leonardo DiCaprio Stephen Colbert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp