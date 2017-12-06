Home Entertainment English

Harvey Weinstein lied about having sex with me to lure women: Gwyneth Paltrow

Published: 06th December 2017 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2017 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Gwyneth Paltrow | AP

By ANI

NEW YORK: In a shocking revelation, Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has claimed that Harvey Weinstein lied about having sex with her to lure other women.

According to the New York Times, the 'Iron Man' actress has slammed the disgraced studio mogul for using false claims as an “assault weapon” after hearing he tried to coerce aspiring starlets into sleeping with him by repeatedly boasting they had been intimate.

In an interview with the publication, Paltrow said, “He's not the first person to lie about sleeping with someone, but he used the lie as an assault weapon.”

The 45-year-old actress has been connecting with some of the women who claimed Weinstein had used her name in their encounters in a number of ''devastating'' phone calls.

The movie mogul allegedly told one young actress in 2000 that complying with him was the ''best thing you can do for your career now'', mentioning Gwyneth and others as examples of his influence.

Weinstein’s career in Hollywood was destroyed after reports came forward accusing him of intimidating, sexually harassing and abusing women for decades.

In many of the alleged incidents, women said that Weinstein invited them into his hotel room under the guise of a professional meeting, but then asked them for massages or sex.

In the fallout, the once-acclaimed producer has been ousted from his own production company, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America.

