Anupam Kher starrer 'The Big Sick' nominated at SAG Awards

Anupam Kher starrer "The Big Sick" has been nominated for an Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Published: 14th December 2017 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2017 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kumail Nanjiani and Anupam Kher in The Big Sick | AP

By IANS

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher starrer "The Big Sick" has been nominated for an Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG Awards) 2017.

Sharing the "proud moment" of his life, Anupam tweeted on Thursday: "Happiness is being nominated by your own peers. Thank you SAG Awards for this joy and a proud moment. Congratulations team 'The Big Sick' and Holly Hunter for your nomination. See you all in Los Angeles," 

Other movies that have been nominated in the same category are "Get Out", "Lady Bird", "Mudbound" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

Actress Holly Hunter has been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "The Big Sick".

Directed by Michael Showalter, "The Big Sick" is about the real life story of comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who not just features in the lead role but has also penned the film's screenplay with wife Emily Gordon.

It also features Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano and Adeel Akhtar.

This is not the first time Anupam's film has been nominated for the SAG Awards. His movie "Silver Linings Playbook" had four SAG Award nominations.

